BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,820,000 after buying an additional 133,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 306,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter.

HYT stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $12.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

