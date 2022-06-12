BitCore 1-Day Volume Tops $156,404.00 (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0817 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $156,404.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,536.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.80 or 0.05334038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002704 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019937 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00181414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.82 or 0.00551331 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.00564831 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00063072 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003634 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

