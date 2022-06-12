Bitcoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $2.88 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $2.05 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $151.01 or 0.00548162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,547.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.26 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,088,138 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

