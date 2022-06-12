Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.14

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

