Bitcashpay Achieves Market Cap of $120,676.60 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (BCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded flat against the US dollar. Bitcashpay has a market cap of $120,676.60 and $113,430.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,355.62 or 0.99965256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Bitcashpay

BCP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Buying and Selling Bitcashpay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the exchanges listed above.

