Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) versus SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) Head-To-Head Review

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) and SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and SeqLL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories -3.49% 3.66% 2.77% SeqLL N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and SeqLL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.92 billion 5.19 $4.25 billion ($4.88) -103.75 SeqLL $210,000.00 38.50 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than SeqLL.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bio-Rad Laboratories and SeqLL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00 SeqLL 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $793.33, suggesting a potential upside of 56.69%. SeqLL has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 341.18%. Given SeqLL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SeqLL is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of SeqLL shares are held by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats SeqLL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, and transfusion laboratories. In addition, the company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

SeqLL Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeqLL Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc., and Tetracore, Inc. It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Billerica, Massachusetts.

