BIDR (BIDR) Hits Market Cap of $15.42 Million

BIDR (BIDR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One BIDR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.42 million and $32.58 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BIDR has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00347492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00034468 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00442264 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR was first traded on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

