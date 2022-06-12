Beyond Finance Price Hits $1.59 on Exchanges (BYN)

Beyond Finance (BYN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. Beyond Finance has a market capitalization of $14.09 million and $1.29 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00002717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00340415 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00034205 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.35 or 0.00438563 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,175 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

