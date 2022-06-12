Betterment LLC Has $18.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $178.19 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.28.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.