Betterment LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Betterment LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $288.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.28 and a 200 day moving average of $349.29. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $280.21 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.