Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 5,901 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OIH. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,115,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

OIH opened at $290.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.64. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $164.41 and a 1 year high of $317.00.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.