Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 26,443 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,320 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 26,443 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 45,377 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,772 shares of company stock worth $4,118,438. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $74.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $79.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.41.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 75.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.89.

Devon Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.