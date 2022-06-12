Belpointe Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,063,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,275,000 after acquiring an additional 183,516 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 35,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

