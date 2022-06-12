Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,511 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,794 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Digital Turbine from $117.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.37. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

