Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 526 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,137,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,243,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,263,000 after purchasing an additional 498,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON opened at $186.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

