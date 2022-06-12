BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Up 210.5% in May

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 210.5% from the May 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
BBSEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 57,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,059. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.54.
About BB Seguridade Participações (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BB Seguridade Participações (BBSEY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.