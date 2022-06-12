Bausch + Lomb Co.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 15th (NYSE:BLCO)

Bausch + Lomb’s (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) quiet period will end on Wednesday, June 15th. Bausch + Lomb had issued 35,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 6th. The total size of the offering was $630,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

BLCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Bausch + Lomb stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Bausch + Lomb has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

