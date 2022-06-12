Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Update

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 336.7% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BASA remained flat at $$0.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,798. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.19. Basanite has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.67.

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

