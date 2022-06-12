Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in May

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BTDPY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 862 ($10.80) to GBX 834 ($10.45) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.90) to GBX 650 ($8.15) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barratt Developments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $754.67.
Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 21,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,009. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.69. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $21.79.
Barratt Developments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barratt Developments (BTDPY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.