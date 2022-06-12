Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BMRC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $32.63 on Thursday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $522.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.97.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $32.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the first quarter worth $100,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

