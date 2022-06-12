Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating and a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a hold rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$15.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a hold rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.02.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at C$8.64 on Wednesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$7.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.58 billion and a PE ratio of -14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a current ratio of 15.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total value of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79. Also, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.70, for a total value of C$36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at C$76,263.60.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

