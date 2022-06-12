Badger DAO Trading Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 11th. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.26 or 0.00015230 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $53.40 million and $4.19 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

