B. Riley Trims Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Target Price to $2.75

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.75 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QMCO. Oppenheimer cut Quantum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Quantum from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, insider Brian E. Cabrera sold 20,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $39,389.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,410.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,706,000 after purchasing an additional 89,636 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,124,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 349,183 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 182,427 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $8,028,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Quantum by 25.6% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,577,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 321,791 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

