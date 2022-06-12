AWM Capital LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Datadog by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $96.20 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -9,620,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.25.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $556,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,620,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $823,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,007 shares of company stock worth $12,297,487 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.40.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

