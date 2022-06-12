AWM Capital LLC Takes $4.10 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.1% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of DFAU opened at $27.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.70. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $33.36.

