AWM Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,165 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

AWM Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.44. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $140.30 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.