AWM Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 469 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total transaction of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,391.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,641.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,044.16 and a fifty-two week high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

