AWM Capital LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $899.46.

TSLA opened at $696.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $849.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $924.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.