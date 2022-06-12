AWM Capital LLC Invests $6.83 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 235,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,828,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of AWM Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $24.39 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.04.

