Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF) Short Interest Down 98.0% in May

Avast plc (OTCMKTS:AVASF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the May 15th total of 521,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Avast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avast from GBX 595 ($7.46) to GBX 570 ($7.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $597.00.

OTCMKTS:AVASF remained flat at $$5.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. Avast has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.83.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity services under the Avast brand name the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer; and Small and Medium-sized Business (SMB). It offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; and web browsing, third-party software distribution, e-commerce tool, mobile advertising, and other IT managed solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium sized business customers.

