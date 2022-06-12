Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0048 on Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 11th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $453,001.87 and approximately $2,645.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.70 or 0.00342982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003507 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00030177 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.86 or 0.00413761 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

