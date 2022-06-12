Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.43-$6.66 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Europe cut their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $173.90 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 85.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,554 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,835,207 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $607,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,952 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,934,110 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,675 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $231,429,000 after acquiring an additional 24,831 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,005,551 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $215,538,000 after acquiring an additional 159,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after acquiring an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

