Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,556 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $178,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,547,000 after purchasing an additional 703,842 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian stock opened at $183.81 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $159.54 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 56.13% and a negative net margin of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $740.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $414.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $442.00 to $397.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.65.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

