Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATASY. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from €20.00 ($21.51) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atlantia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Atlantia from €22.00 ($23.66) to €23.00 ($24.73) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Atlantia stock opened at $11.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

