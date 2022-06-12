Assemble Protocol Trading Down 14.8% Over Last Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0241 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.51 million and $939,827.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,465,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,141,554,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

