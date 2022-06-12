ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASOMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 3,700 ($46.37) to GBX 2,850 ($35.71) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,125 ($26.63) to GBX 1,615 ($20.24) in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.35) to GBX 2,300 ($28.82) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 3,850 ($48.25) to GBX 2,900 ($36.34) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,078.33.

ASOMY traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $16.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,503. ASOS has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $72.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

