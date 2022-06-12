Ashford Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 66.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 866.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKAM opened at $97.44 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $93.74 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $903.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,601.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,825 shares of company stock worth $5,000,056. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

