Ashford Capital Management Inc. Purchases 141,465 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 304.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,465 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $9,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,878,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,444,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $44.09 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $51.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.30.

