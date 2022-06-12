Ashford Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.42.
Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.
About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
