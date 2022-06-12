Ashford Capital Management Inc. Invests $227,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.24 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.37 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.42.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.