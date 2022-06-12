Ashford Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,178 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $4,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIVB. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $702.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.39.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock worth $919,852 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $442.88 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $419.60 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $581.94.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 35.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

