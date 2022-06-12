Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Acquired by Diameter Capital Partners LP

Diameter Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,026,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026,052 shares during the quarter. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for about 2.7% of Diameter Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Diameter Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $45,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

AMBP opened at $6.24 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.65 to $6.80 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $7.20 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

