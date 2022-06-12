Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) PT Raised to $36.00

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of ARNC opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. Arconic has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,684,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in Arconic during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arconic by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,653,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,559,000 after purchasing an additional 791,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

