Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.59-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.85 billion-$6.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $5.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.88. 8,391,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,217,749. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $101.33 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $132.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

