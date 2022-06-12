Apple’s (AAPL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day moving average of $164.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 3,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

