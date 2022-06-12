Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Short Interest Update

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 76.0% from the May 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Aperam stock remained flat at $$43.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.33. Aperam has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

Get Aperam alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.