AntiMatter Price Hits $0.48 on Exchanges (MATTER)

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001882 BTC.

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.