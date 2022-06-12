Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.80

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.80 and last traded at $20.87, with a volume of 32401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Get Anhui Conch Cement alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5973 per share. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.