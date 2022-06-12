Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) PT Lowered to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Angi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.95.

Get Angi alerts:

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.76. Angi has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $14.92.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $436.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.87 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.20% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Angi will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,854.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 69,168 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Angi by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,002,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Angi by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,285,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after acquiring an additional 831,977 shares during the period. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.