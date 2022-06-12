AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Acquired by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned about 0.11% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $136,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,537.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.